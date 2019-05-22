Girls lacrosse ends 4-game skid

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington girls lacrosse started last week with a rough home loss to Conard, but rebounded with a solid road win over Avon. The Lady Knights stood at 8-7 with only Monday’s game at Simsbury remaining on the regular season schedule.

Southington lost 13-5 to Conard on May 14, then defeated Avon 11-7 at Fisher Meadow in Avon.

Here’s what happened in each game:

Conard loss at home

MAY 14—The Chieftains outplayed the Knights, and the result was a loss for the Blue White in their final regular season home game.

“They were more aggressive than we were. It defined the whole game,” coach Jill Pomposi said. “They beat us on that aspect. They were outhustling us and wanted the ball all the time.”

Colette Haverty led Conard with six goals while Cate Di Giacomo added four goals and two assists. For Southington, Emma Doran, Amy Chudy and Talie Richardson each had one goal and one assist. Sarah Mafale and Taylor Borla both tallied a goal while Kayli Garcia had one assist. Mackenzie Brown made 10 saves. Chudy recorded five ground balls and three draw controls while Richardson had four ground balls and three draw controls. Mafale added four ground balls for the Knights.

Road win over Avon

MAY 17—The Knights bounced back from the loss earlier in the week with a good victory over the Falcons in Avon.

We played together. We were smart with the ball, didn’t shoot just to shoot and focused on getting the 50/50 ground balls or draws,” Pomposi said.

Chudy had three goals and one assist to lead the Southington offense. Mafale had two goals and two assists while Doran tallied two goals and an assist. Borla had one goal and one assist while Garcia, Richardson and Karolina Kurzatkowska each scored one goal. Brown made 15 saves and Richardson controlled five ground balls for the Knights. Tori Doukas led Avon with three goals.

Up next: Southington played at Simsbury on Monday to close the regular season. State tournament pairings were to be released by the CIAC on Thursday. The qualifying round of the Class L state tournament begins on Saturday at the site of the higher seed.

