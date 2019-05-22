Fire report for the May 24 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, May 6 to Sunday, May 11:
Monday, May 6
- 3:07 a.m., 48 North Main St., Dumpster or other outside trash incident
- 7:17 a.m., 1480 Flanders Rd., Alarm system activation
- 9:17 a.m., 40 Cornerstone Ct., Lock-out building
- 11:46 a.m., 600 Executive Blvd., Vehicle accident
- 2:07 p.m., 550 Darling St., Public service
Tuesday, May 7
- 10:24 a.m., 45 Curtiss St., Authorized controlled burning
- 10:45 a.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Service call
- 11:28 a.m., Old Turnpike Road & Carter Ln., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 3:33 p.m., 500 Mill St., Smoke detector activation
- 5:01 p.m., 1 Darling St., Public service
Wednesday, May 8
- 10:47 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Dispatched & cancelled en route
- 11:17 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival
- 11:57 a.m., 300 Queen St., System malfunction
- 3:04 p.m., 11 Queen Terr., Lock-out vehicle
- 5:19 p.m., 26 Wilbur St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 6:57 p.m., 300 Queen St., System malfunction
- 7:36 p.m., 434 Mulberry St., Electrical wiring/equipment
Thursday, May 9
- 6:29 a.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 1:47 p.m., 54 Summit Farms Rd., Public service
- 3:55 p.m., 420 Wedgewood Rd., Smoke detector activation
Friday, May 10
- 6:46 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
- 6:57 p.m., 21 Coolidge St., Smoke detector activation
- 7:08 p.m., Flanders Street & Fenwood Road, Vehicle accident
Saturday, May 11
- 5:12 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 1:36 p.m., 410 Queen St., Vehicle accident
- 2:24 p.m., 585 Curtiss St., Outside equipment fire
- 4:06 p.m., 68 Darling St., Unauthorized burning
- 4:09 p.m., 1048 South Main St., Lock-out building
- 10:43 p.m., 163 Annelise Ave., Trash or rubbish fire
Sunday, May 12
- 1:25 a.m., 322 County Rd., Dispatched & cancelled en route
- 5:12 a.m., 3 Darling St., Dispatched & cancelled en route
- 2:21 p.m., 30 Windward Pl., Smoke detector activation
- 2:37 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
- 2:50 p.m., 609 N. Main St., Vehicle accident