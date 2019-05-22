Fire report for the May 24 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, May 6 to Sunday, May 11:

Monday, May 6

3:07 a.m., 48 North Main St., Dumpster or other outside trash incident

7:17 a.m., 1480 Flanders Rd., Alarm system activation

9:17 a.m., 40 Cornerstone Ct., Lock-out building

11:46 a.m., 600 Executive Blvd., Vehicle accident

2:07 p.m., 550 Darling St., Public service

Tuesday, May 7

10:24 a.m., 45 Curtiss St., Authorized controlled burning

10:45 a.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Service call

11:28 a.m., Old Turnpike Road & Carter Ln., Oil or other combustible liquid

3:33 p.m., 500 Mill St., Smoke detector activation

5:01 p.m., 1 Darling St., Public service

Wednesday, May 8

10:47 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Dispatched & cancelled en route

11:17 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

11:57 a.m., 300 Queen St., System malfunction

3:04 p.m., 11 Queen Terr., Lock-out vehicle

5:19 p.m., 26 Wilbur St., EMS call excluding vehicle

6:57 p.m., 300 Queen St., System malfunction

7:36 p.m., 434 Mulberry St., Electrical wiring/equipment

Thursday, May 9

6:29 a.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

1:47 p.m., 54 Summit Farms Rd., Public service

3:55 p.m., 420 Wedgewood Rd., Smoke detector activation

Friday, May 10

6:46 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

6:57 p.m., 21 Coolidge St., Smoke detector activation

7:08 p.m., Flanders Street & Fenwood Road, Vehicle accident

Saturday, May 11

5:12 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

1:36 p.m., 410 Queen St., Vehicle accident

2:24 p.m., 585 Curtiss St., Outside equipment fire

4:06 p.m., 68 Darling St., Unauthorized burning

4:09 p.m., 1048 South Main St., Lock-out building

10:43 p.m., 163 Annelise Ave., Trash or rubbish fire

Sunday, May 12