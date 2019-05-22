Boys Lacrosse: Knights edge Amity, 8-7

Southington boys lacrosse played just one game last week, but it came up with a big road win over Amity Regional, 8-7 on May 17 in Woodbridge.

The Blue Knights improved to 9-5 and stayed in the hunt for a possible home game in the qualifying round of the Class L state tournament.

Matt Thompson scored three goals and added four assists for Southington. Rory Missal had two goals and one assist while Ethan Thomson and Jack Tedone each had one goal. Seth Bogoslofski added a goal and two assists, and Garrett Brown made 10 saves for the Knights. Thomson, a senior, was injured in the game and is done for the season.

Simon Flaherty and Harrison Blume scored three goals apiece to lead Amity. Dominic Rendero made nine saves for the Spartans.

Southington led 4-2 after one quarter and 5-3 at halftime. Amity closed to within 6-5 after three quarters.

Up next: Southington hosted Hall for Senior Night on Monday. The Knights were scheduled to finish the regular season on Wednesday against Avon at Buckingham Field. State tournament pairings were to be announced by the CIAC on Thursday. The qualifying round of the Class L state tournament begins on Saturday at the site of the higher seed.