Obituary: Shirley (Gosselin) Willametz, 89

Shirley (Gosselin) Willametz, 89, of Southington and formerly of Berlin passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at LiveWell in Plantsville. She was the wife of the late William Willametz.

Born November 30, 1929 in Springfield, MA she was the daughter of the late Corad and Corinne (Ringquist) Gosselin.

Shirley was a longtime receptionist for Joel’s Hair Salon in Berlin. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and looked forward to her trips to Sanibel Island, FL.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas Willametz and wife Jackie of Southington and Daniel Willametz; two sisters, Betty Keehner of Manchester and Arlene Campanella of Colchester; four grandchildren, Julia, Emily, Kaitlyn and Corin along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Doris Tillman and a brother, Henry Gosselin. Her family would like to thank everyone at LiveWell for all the wonderful care given to Shirley.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 12:30 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com