Obituary: Roger Joseph Beaudoin, 81

Roger Joseph Beaudoin, 81, of Southington passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at THOCC at New Britain General.

He was born in Tarrytown, NY on March 7, 1938, the son of the late Hormidas and Rachel (Roberge) Beaudoin. Roger was a US Air Force Veteran. Prior to his retirement he was an electrical engineer with GE for 38 years.

He is survived by 3 daughters Janet Buslewicz of Newington, Marsha and husband Elvis Rivera of Kensington and Jennifer Rivera and husband Miguel of Clayton, NC, 6 grandchildren Jessica, Jordan, Steven and wife Katie, Jason, Alyssa, and Caitlin. He also leaves his life partner Bernice Schaaf , a sister Lucille Fortier as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Beaudoin and brothers Norman and Marcel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30 -10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roger’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Assoc. 200 Executive Blvd. Southington, CT 06489

