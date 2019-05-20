Obituary: Parker W. Schaefer, 94

Parker W. Schaefer, 94, of Southington and a former longtime resident of Tolland passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was the husband of the late Beatrice Schaefer.

He was born in New York City on Feb. 1, 1925, the son of the late Parker and Caroline (Albrycht) Schaefer. He was a US Marine Veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement he was a Vice- President at Hartford Insurance Co.

He is survived by his loving daughter Alison Goff and cherished granddaughter Caitlin Goff both of Plantsville, his nephews Timothy Feeney and wife Lenora and John Feeney, his nieces Anne Jackson and husband Steve and Joanie Bardanis and husband Paul. He was predeceased by a sister Caroline.

Memorial Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-6 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial with military honors will be at the convenience of the family in Calverton, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded War Veteran, PO Box 758517, Topkea, KA 66676

