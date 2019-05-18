Editorial: How do we stack up?

Monday’s town council meeting was the perfect ending to a grueling budget season. It almost felt like councilors were huddled over ledgers with visors and calculators, struggling to balance the books. When we were reviewing the meeting video to make sure we got the final numbers right, we could hear Democratic councilor John Barry sighing something to the effect that this was the lowest increase in years. That was the same thought going through our minds in the newsroom.

It’s hard not to be impressed. This was truly a concerted effort from town leaders, including the town manager, the board of finance, and both parties on the council. Once again, we are a prudent oasis in the state’s sea of financial turmoil.

As we were putting together this week’s paper on Tuesday, town leaders were probably enjoying a well-needed nap after a night of line-item vetoes on their way to a final, unanimous, 7-0 vote (with two abstentions). How did we stack up with other towns? You can decide for yourself.

On April 22, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) released the results of a state-wide survey to see how communities were handling this year’s budgets. Although Stouthington didn’t participate in the survey, more than two dozen communities reported their proposed budgets. (None were finalized at the time of the survey.)

CCM reported that towns across the state were tightening belts and eliminating positions. Hiring freezes and deferred staffing were commonplace. Overtime, supplies, and spending have all come under scrutiny, and medical benefits were reduced. CCM reported that board of education budget requests were widely reduced, and many cuts and freezes have been made in library services, parks and recreation programs, capital projects, and road projects everywhere.

According to the survey, the increase in the average town’s grand list was 0.82 percent. The lowest change was a decrease (-1.05 percent), while the highest increase was 5.05 percent. Southington’s grand list improved 1.49 percent—an increase of $59.6 million—so we were well above average.

CCM found that towns were proposing an average increase of 2.5 percent in their overall budgets. The lowest increase was 0.02 percent, while the highest increase was 5.36 percent. Southington’s council approved a 2.6 percent increase. That’s right at the average, driven up by the BOE.

According to the CCM survey, the average BOE budget increased by 2.13 percent. The lowest change was a decrease (- 2.67 percent), while the highest increase was 5.29 percent. In Southington, the BOE approved an increase of 4.58 percent (close to $5 million) in January, the second largest increase in over a decade (the largest was the 2018-19 budget). The board of finance slashed that request by approximately $1.24 million, and the council ultimately approved $98.8 million, a 3.13 percent increase from the current level of spending—the only place Southington was below average versus the survey.

That was countered by town government where the CCM survey found towns averaging 3.64 percent increases. There was one zero percent hike, and the highest increases were over 10 percent. Southington came in with a 1.75 percent increase, almost half as much as the average town’s increase.

Of course, the most important thing is the bottom line. Southington’s board of finance was scheduled to finalize their mill rate proposal on Wednesday (after we went to press), but it is expected to be a 0.16 percent increase (to 30.62). CCM reported an average mill rate increase of 1.9 percent (ranging from a 1.57 percent decrease to a 4.39 percent increase). Southington’s number speaks for itself. Incredible work.

To comment on this story or to contact Southington Observer editor John Goralski, email him at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com.

* * *