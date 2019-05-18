Commentary: Easing the transition between Southington schools

Life is full of transitions. Transitions happen throughout our entire lives. As we grow older and our tool boxes fill, we become more equipped to handle situations, such as transitions, in positive, productive ways.

Research shows that although transitions help young people grow, they can also be crucial time periods. During transitions, adolescents develop their own sense of identity, independent of their caregivers, and go through many changes such as new friends, new situations, new experiences and new challenges.

To support our Southington youth and supply them with tools for success, the STEPS Coalition offers ‘transition days’ to fifth and eighth grade students within the Southington public school district. We use these transition days as an opportunity to introduce the substance abuse prevention side of our coalition and encourage students to make positive decisions and stay substance free.

During the month of May, fifth grade students will be bussed from each elementary school to YMCA Camp Sloper for the fifth grade transition day. Students will have the opportunity to participate in meaningful workshops designed around the Search Institute’s 40 developmental asset model.

Workshop topics include what a caring school climate looks like, how to empower our youth to make positive decisions, planning a successful middle school career, hearing from a panel of current sixth grade students and substance abuse prevention. A special thank you to YMCA Camp Sloper director Justin Hubeny and assistant camp director Tom Sangeloty for their continued partnership on these important days.

Also during the month of May, incoming Southington High School freshman will participate in our eighth grade transition day, which includes a tour of SHS with current students, a workshop about decision-making with YMCA Camp Sloper staff, and an opportunity to listen to STEPS advisory board member Christine Gagnon. Christine is a Southington resident, substance abuse prevention advocate, and policy-changing activist.

Our goal with both trainings is to help our youth navigate through these big transitions in an effort to make these experiences as valuable and successful as possible. We hope that the students feel the same way.

For more information on the STEPS Coalition, please visit us at www.SouthingtonSTEPS.org.

Megan Albanese is the Southington STEPS Coalition outreach coordinator. She can be reached at (860) 276-6281 or albanesem@southington.org.