Southington Drive-In announces 2019 schedule

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Drive In announced its 2019 lineup for its 10th season, including classics and newer box office hits each Saturday from June 1 to Sept. 7, and closing out the season with the annual Halloween Festival on Oct. 26.

The 2019 summer season kicks off with the big-screen favorite, “Jaws,” and continues weekly with fun family offerings such as Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp,” adventurous “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and for the first time since its premier in 1977 at the Southington Drive-In, “Star Wars Episode IV: The New Hope.”

“I honestly can’t believe it’s been a decade since we re-opened the Southington Drive-In to the public,” said publicity director Dawn Miceli. “I know I speak for our entire committee—which is made up of Mike Fasulo, Mike Riccio, Dave Zoni and myself—when I state that it has truly been a rewarding experience to re-introduce the wonder and magic of watching a movie outdoors on the big screen to a new generation of movie-goers.”

Saturday night movies begin just after sunset each week. Before that, the drive-in offers family games and activities in the multi-purpose field on site with Southington public school gym teacher Eric Korp. The venue also features a pavilion with surround sound and picnic tables. Nearby, the snack bar is operated by the high school DECA Club, and food and ice cream trucks are on-site.

“With each passing year, we are constantly challenging ourselves to grow and develop new programming that benefits our community,” said Miceli. “The drive-in has become such an economic driver for our town, from the preshow, which allows local companies to show a 30-second commercial on the big screen, to the food trucks that we have on site, to thousands of attendees who visit our community over the summer months.”

Southington’s drive-in is one of three drive-ins in the state. Miceli said visitors from around Connecticut not only help support the drive-in, but also stop for food, gas and more on the way in and out of town, helping to drive economic development.

Over the last decade, the drive-in has distributed more than $200,000 to 20 different civic groups and nonprofit organizations as a result of the town purchasing the drive-in property and saving one of the two screens on site. Each week, a different group volunteers to staff the drive-in in exchange for a portion of the proceeds.

“The Southington Drive-In is a community gem,” said Miceli. “We are so fortunate to have this type of facility and for it to generate so much for our civic groups and nonprofit organizations.”

Admission is priced per car and is $12 for Southington residents or $18 for non-Southington residents. Walk-ins are welcome to bring their own chairs or view the movie from under the pavilion for $2.

Visit www.SouthingtonDrive-In.org or “The Original Southington Drive-In” Facebook page for more information.