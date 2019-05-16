Obituary: Michael R. Govoni, 60

Michael R. Govoni, 60 of Southington passed away on May 10, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut New Britain after battling lung cancer. Michael was born on October 26, 1958 in New Bedford, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Robert L. Govoni of Sanbornton, of NH and the late Lucille M. Marquis of Southington.

Michael graduated from HC Wilcox Technical High School in 1976, specializing in sheet metal mechanics. He worked in his vocation and the roofing business.

Michael is survived by his son, Mark Lawrence of New Haven, a brother, David and his wife Denise Govoni of Southington, brother Steven Govoni of Southington, sister in law, Michelle Govoni of Bristol, nephews James Govoni and fiancé Amanda Rios, Matthew Govoni and wife Stephanie, Ryan Govoni , Bryan Walasewicz, grandnephew Logan Govoni, niece Casandra Govoni and Uncle Rod and wife Loretta of East Freetown, MA. Michael was predeceased by a brother, Robert M. Govoni.

Michael’s family wishes to extend thanks to the staff of Grandview Rehabilitation in New Britain and the medical staff at the Hospital of Central Connecticut New Britain for the care and compassion given to Michael in his final month of life. A very special heartfelt thank you to Noa Mencher, Oncology Nurse Navigator who was instrumental in guiding and counseling Michael and the family throughout his treatment. We are grateful for her compassion and understanding of Michael’s wishes.

There are no calling hours and inurnment will be at St. Thomas Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com