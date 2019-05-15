Tobacco 21 initiative completed

On May 6, Southington police completed its Tobacco 21 merchant awareness initiative. The project was implemented in partnership with the STEPS Coalition.

Officials visited local businesses that were unable to attend the two informational sessions provided by police. The purpose of these visits was to provide them with a copy of Southington’s Tobacco 21 ordinance, permit application, and signage regarding the new town ordinance.

The merchants were able to ask questions about the new ordinance.

This ordinance makes it a violation of Southington town ordinances to sell tobacco and tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. This ordinance was approved by the Southington Town Council on March 11 and went into effect on April 4.

“The Southington Police Department and STEPS Coalition would like to thank the community and the local merchants for their support in this improvement to our town,” police officials said in a press release.