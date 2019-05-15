Girls Tennis: Knights score two battles and a sweep

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls tennis had mixed results last week in three matches. The Lady Knights won a close match, dropped another close match, and swept through their last match of the week. Southington’s record stands at 10-3.

The Knights started the week with a big 4-3 home win over Simsbury on May 6. Southington lost 4-3 at Newington on May 9, but rallied for a 7-0 home win over Windsor on May 10, which was Senior Night.

The Simsbury matchup came down to No. 3 doubles and No. 2 doubles, which finished in that order. Jillian Watson and Ali Bruce won their No. 3 doubles match, 6-1, 6-2. When Avery Korp and Avery Halloran won their No. 2 doubles match, 7-5, 6-3, the Knights had their 4-3 victory over the Trojans.

“I’m just so thrilled with the kids,” coach Robin Thompson said. “We’ve been on the downside of these [close matches] so many times. Had some of these things clicked at Farmington, I’d say we would have had a different result.”

Southington lost 4-3 at Farmington on April 24. On May 6, the Knights won a close match against Simsbury. Abby Murphy and Chantelle Gimenez won singles matches against the Trojans.

“The story is we got one of our injured players back to lose another girl to illness and then had another girl be really ill and work really hard to get herself eligible to play today,” Thompson said.

That girl was Watson, who battled her way to a doubles win with Bruce.

On May 9, Southington was involved in yet another close match, this time against Newington at Newington High School. This time, the Knights lost by a score of 4-3. Murphy and Joelle Stublarec won at No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles for Southington. The Knights also picked up a win from the No. 2 doubles team of Gianna Wadowski and Korp.

Rain nearly washed out Senior Night on May 10, but the efforts of many people got the courts dried, and the match was played.

“Can’t we just have that day?” Thompson had pleaded after the Simsbury match on May 6.

Thompson and the girls got their wish, and the Knights swept the Warriors. Specially-made shirts were worn by the girls as seniors Gimenez, Watson and Tori Callahan (injured) were honored.

Murphy, Gimenez, Riley Tindall and Alina Rivera won singles matches for Southington against Windsor. Tindall won in her first match back from illness. The Knights picked up doubles wins from the teams of Kate Hardy and Isa Miani; Wadowski and Korp; and Watson and Bruce.

Up next: Southington had its Monday road match against Conard postponed to May 22 because of rain. The Knights were scheduled to host Tolland on Tuesday and Hall on Wednesday. Southington was slated to play NW Catholic on Thursday at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com