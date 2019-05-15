Girls Lacrosse: Knights edged twice

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington girls lacrosse lost two games last week, but there was a silver lining in both defeats. The Lady Knights came all the way back from a six-goal deficit to tie Hall before losing 11-10 on May 6 in West Hartford. Southington did a lot of things well against Guilford at home on May 9, though the 11-3 final didn’t indicate as much.

Southington dropped to 7-6 with the losses. Here’s what happened in each games:

Rally falls short

MAY 6—The Knights were down 10-4 at one point to the Warriors, but fought their way back into the contest.

Hall took the six-goal lead with 13:58 left in the second half, but the Southington defense tightened up. Amy Chudy struck for a goal with 10:14 to go to make the score 10-5, and it was the first in a six-goal salvo in just under six minutes to tie the game. When Talie Richardson scored off an Emma Doran assist at the 4:18 mark, the game was tied, 10-10. With 1:39 to play, Hall’s Lola Smith gave the home team an 11-10 lead, which wound up being the winning margin.

Mackenzie Brown made 11 saves for Southington in defeat. Richardson led the offense with four goals while Sarah Mafale added two goals. Doran had a goal and three assists, Kayli Garcia tallied a goal and two assists, and Chudy added a goal, an assist and six draw controls. Karolina Kurzatkowska corralled four ground balls while Richardson had three ground balls.

Deceiving final score

MAY 9—The Knights lost 11-3 to the Indians, but the final score didn’t indicate how the home team played on their Senior Night.

“We played great, I’m bummed the score doesn’t reflect how great we played,” coach Jill Pomposi said. “We didn’t really test the goalkeeper that much, but we played great defense and midfield transition. We were redefending like crazy, probably some of our best all year.”

Brown made 18 saves for Southington. Doran, Chudy and Kate Barner had a goal apiece. Richardson tallied two assists and Mafale had one assist. Guilford, which had lost one game all season as of Monday (12-1), got three goals and one assist from Catherine Larrow. Nicolette Spotlow had two goals and one assist while Maddie Costantino-Lyons added two goals.

Southington seniors Mafale, Kurzatkowska, Gabby Fiora, Taylor Borla, Isabelle Crowley and Georgia Falk were recognized before the game. The team wore specially-made shirts before the game.

“The seniors will be missed, they have done a lot for the program,” Pomposi said. “Glad the night was nice and not rainy. They are such great teammates and leaders for the underclassmen.”

Up next: Southington was scheduled to host Conard on Tuesday. The Knights play against Avon on Friday at 4:15 p.m. at Fisher Meadow in Avon.

