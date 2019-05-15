Cardillo paces track at Greater Hartford Invite

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington outdoor track and field put up some good performance this past Friday and Saturday at the 88th Greater Hartford Invitational, which was held at East Hartford High School.

The biggest standout was junior thrower Trinity Cardillo. Cardillo already had the shot put won, but her final throw of 43’6” broke the meet record and was a personal best. Cardillo also eclipsed the national standard, which is 43’3”.

“Coming into her last of six throws, Trinity already had first place locked up with a toss of 42’,” coach Dan Dachelet said. “She was the last girl to throw, so she could have easily let her energy ebb. Instead she went for it with everyone around her knowing it was a big throw as soon as it left her hand.”

Cardillo was the lone Southington winner at the Greater Hartford Invitational, but far from the only strong effort.

The girls finished fourth as a team with 54 points. Bloomfield was first with 74 points. The 4x100m relay of Livvy Pizzitola, Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski and Natalie Verderame took second place with a time of 51.23 seconds. Kate Kemnitz was third in the 800m (2:21.92), and Sydney Garrison claimed third in the high jump (5’2”). Cardillo was fourth in the discus (107’5”) and Alijah Vega finished fourth in the javelin (101’5”). The 4x400m relay of Kemnitz, Meghan Sheline, Anny Moquete and Verderame placed fourth (4:17.25), and so did the 4x800m relay of Lauren Verrilli, Sheline, Kailey Schmarr and Moquete (10:29.19). Also scoring team points for the Southington girls: Garrison in the long jump (8th place, 16’4.25”) and Jackie Izzo in the 1600m (8th place, 5:25.39).

The best finish for the boys was the 4x400m relay, which took third place with a time of 3:31.81. The team was made up of Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame and Ryan Slesinski. Slesinski finished fourth in the 800m (1:58.89), and Porter was fifth in the 200m dash (23.28). Also scoring team points for the Southington boys: the 4x100m relay of Kolby Rogers, Verderame, Anthony Penta and Porter (6th place, 45.14); Matt Penna in the 1600m (7th place, 4:33.59); and Casey Selinske in the pole vault (7th place, 11’6”). The boys took 14th place as a team with 22 points. Bloomfield was first with 76 points.

Simsbury dual meet

MAY 7—The Knights made the long ride to Simsbury High School, but came home early after a rain-shortened dual meet. Completed results for the meet weren’t available as of press time.

