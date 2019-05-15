Boys Tennis: Marathon week for the Knights

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Southington boys tennis team won three of its four matches last week, with the only loss coming against Avon. The Blue Knights improved to 11-3 on the season, 1-3 in the CCC West Division.

Southington started the week with a 7-0 win at Simsbury on May 6. The Knights lost 5-2 to Avon at home on May 7, but rebounded with a 7-0 win at Bulkeley on May 9. On May 11, Southington defeated Enfield/Somers 6-1 at home.

Coach Tony Mauro said he’s looking for all of his players to show poise and composure, along with being able to handle adversity. He pointed to Matt Balaoing, Kyle Naworol and Kade Huang-Savino as examples.

“You can tell in their faces, that they’re intense. I like that intensity, I like that look, that gameface,” Mauro said. “If you were watching them play and didn’t see where the ball was going and just watching their body language, you wouldn’t know if they were winning or losing. You would not know, you could not tell.”

Here’s what happened in each match:

Simsbury sweep

MAY 6—The Knights made quick work of the Trojans on the road.

Balaoing, Marek Kryzanski, Naworol and Tyler Heidgerd won singles matches for Southington. The Knights picked up doubles wins from the teams of Mike Kwok and Jacob Sutton; Adam Kosko and Ethan Sutton; and Vatsa Sheth and Billy Wadolowski. Southington lost only 12 games in the whole match.

Avon loss

MAY 7—The Falcons swept the Knights at singles on the way to a road victory.

“They had four great singles players, four of them, and they’re coming back next year,” coach Anthony Mauro said.

Southington picked up wins at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles. Kosko and Naworol won, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles while Jacob Sutton and Heidgerd won, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 3 doubles. The Knights lost in a third set super tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles.

Bulkeley sweep

MAY 9—The Knights blew past the Bulldogs in Hartford.

Naworol recorded his second “golden set” of the season, the first as a singles player, in the first set of his No. 3 singles match. Naworol won his match, 6-0, 6-0. Kudla, Huang-Savino and Heidgerd also won singles matches for Southington. The Knights picked up doubles wins from the teams of Kosko and Jacob Sutton; Ethan Sutton and D.J. Pestillo; and Sheth and Wadolowski. Southington lost only 11 games in the whole match.

Enfield-Somers win

MAY 11—The Knights dropped one match in their home win over the co-op.

Balaoing, Kudla and Huang-Savino won singles matches for Southington, which lost at No. 2 singles. The Knights picked up doubles wins from Zmarlicki and Kwok; Kosko and Naworol; and Heidgerd and Jacob Sutton.

Up next: Southington had its Monday home match against Conard postponed to May 22 because of rain. The Knights were scheduled to play at Manchester on Tuesday and Hall on Wednesday. Southington was slated to host NW Catholic on Thursday, which was Senior Night.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com