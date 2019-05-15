Boys Lacrosse: Knights clinch the postseason

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys lacrosse is headed back to the Class L state tournament. A 14-6 home victory over RHAM on May 6 gave the Blue Knights their seventh win and earned them a postseason berth. It will be Southington’s first state tournament appearance since 2016.

Coach Ron Chase said he was happy, but not satisfied.

“It’s great, because this game clinched the playoffs for us,” Chase said. “It’s been a couple years since we’ve been there. It’s good for tonight, but come tomorrow, we’re worrying about the next game, focusing on the next play.”

Southington lost 20-5 at Glastonbury on May 9, but rebounded with a 15-5 victory at Rocky Hill on May 11. The Knights are 8-5 on the season. Here’s what happened in each game last week:

State tourney clincher

MAY 6—Jacob Cardozo stepped in at goalie for Garrett Brown, who was ill, and put on a strong performance in the Knight victory over the Sachems. Cardozo wound up making 12 saves.

“He’s our backup goalie, a starting defensive midfielder for us. He hasn’t faced a shot all season, but it just shows you the mentality that Cubby has,” Chase said. “He is the ultimate team player, he has that wrestling mentality where the pressure’s on and he just steps up. He made a ton of saves, and we talk about being the next guy up. One guy’s out, the next guy’s up, and Cubby was the next guy in. He was fantastic today.”

Southington started slow on defense, but the offense came out firing. The Knights scored three times in the first quarter, then erupted for six goals in the second quarter and built a 9-4 halftime lead. Seth Bogoslofski and Evan Johanns scored three goals apiece. Matt Thompson had two goals and two assists while Ethan Thomson, Dawsen Welch, Jason Brault and Bobby Allan each scored a goal. Jack Tedone and Rory Missal had one assist apiece.

“Offensively, our guys were fantastic today. Our whole offensive unit stood out today,” Chase said. “Bogo had three goals today, and Bogo’s not usually a big goal scorer for us.”

Loss at Glastonbury

MAY 9—It was a tough outing for the Knights against one of the state’s best teams.

Johanns had three goals and one assist for Southington while Thomson and Bogoslofski each had a goal. Thompson had one assist, and Brown made 16 saves for the Knights. Alek Turi led Glastonbury with four goals and one assist. Justin Hazard had three goals and three assists for the Tomahawks.

Win at Rocky Hill

MAY 11—The Knights took out any lingering frustrations from Glastonbury against the Terriers.

Southington led 11-1 at halftime. Missal paced the offense with six goals while Johanns had four goals and one assist. Allan had two goals and one assist while Bogoslofski added one goal and two assists. Tedone and Zane Chubet each tallied a goal, and Brown made nine saves.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to play games on the road against Avon and Amity on Tuesday and Thursday. A Monday home game against Hall was postponed to May 20. That game is Senior Night for the Knights.

