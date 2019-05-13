Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ (Snow) Statkiewicz, 77

Elizabeth “Betty” (Snow) Statkiewicz, 77, of Southington, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at HOCC at New Britain.

Born on June 24, 1941 in Bristol to the late Myron and Mary (Sweeney) Snow, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Betty met the love of her life, Edward J. Statkiewicz, at the Southington Drive-In. She married Ed and they had one daughter, Jan. She retired from the State of CT Judicial Department, where she worked as clerk in Bristol and New Britain for many years.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Jan Flaherty of Southington and three sisters, Mary Kowalczyk, Katherine Meccariello and her husband Gennaro and Nancy Goodrich and her husband Francis, all of Southington, her sister-in-law, Sister Eleanor Marie of the Felician order in Enfield and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Ed, she was predeceased by her sister Margaret Jurgelewicz, her niece Pam Meccariello and great-nephew, Ryan Politz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9 – 10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.