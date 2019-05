St. Aloysius Church announced that Ruth Romajas, of Marion, received the 2019 St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation. Romajas has been secretary, coordinator of religious education and bookkeeper at St. Aloysius Church for more than 25 years. In a press release, the parish of St. Aloysius said it is “profoundly grateful to Ruth for her hours and years of selfless servitude.” Conferral of the prestigious medal was held at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, in Hartford, on Sunday, March 31.