2019 Music on the Green concert schedule announced

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Recreation Department announced the schedule for the 26th annual “Music on the Green” outdoor concert series. Held each Wednesday at the town green, the 2019 schedule kicks off May 29 and ends Sept. 4.

Concerts are held weekly from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free to the public. Just bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. There will be also be a classic car show alongside the concert each week.

“We are excited about the lineup of bands this year. We will feature six new bands that have never performed as part of Music on the Green in the past,” said director of recreation Dave Lapreay. “There are also several fan favorites that will be returning to complete our 15 weeks of summer concerts.”

During the event of inclement weather, the concert and car show will be postponed to Thursday evening at the same time.

Free parking is available in the municipal lots located behind the town hall (entrance on Berlin Avenue), on Riccio Way (entrance on Main Street next to Subway), and off of Center Street. Municipal lots are marked with black and gold signs. Do not park in private driveways or lots owned by local businesses.

Note that alcoholic beverages are not allowed on and around the town green per town ordinance (section 312-5). Dogs, skateboards, in-line skates and rollerblades, bicycles, scooters (gas, battery or push) and motorized vehicles are not allowed on the grounds during the event (section 390-20).

Police dogs and vehicles, working service dogs, and motorized or non-motorized devices used by disabled persons are exempt.

“As one of the largest and most successful town –run summer concert series in the state, I look forward to another wonderful season that will bring hundreds of folks to our downtown area each week to enjoy some great music,” said Lapreay, “and hopefully stop in at one of the many local restaurants and businesses before or after the concert.”

On May 29, “Wooden Horse” (America/Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute) will play, sponsored by the Southington Community YMCA.

For more information about bands and sponsors, visit www.Southington.org/music. Call the recreation department at (860) 276-6219 with questions.