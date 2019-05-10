Obituary: Norma ( Ravasio) Wood, 93

Norma ( Ravasio) Wood, 93, of Plantsville, passed away on May 2, 2019 at The Hospital of Central Ct., Bradley Campus. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Wood. Norma was born in Kensington on December 2, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Louis and Angelina (Maule) Ravasio.

Norma is survived by her brother Rudolph “Rudy” Ravasio of Plantsville along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by a sister Doris Ravasio and her brother David Ravasio.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com .