Truck stop loitering complaint leads to 2 warrants served

On Wednesday, May 8, Southington police responded to a complaint at the T/A Travel Center on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike about a suspicious male loitering in the area. The investigation led police to serve two active arrest warrants on David Dionizio, 54, of Meriden.

While speaking with Dionizio, police identified him with an active arrest warrant in Southington that stemmed from a complaint about more than 20 threatening voicemail messages that Dionizio made to a victim on April 30, 2019. The victim’s identity wasn’t released by police because this was a domestic incident.

The warrant charged Dionizio with second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, and second degree threatening. He was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on May 9.

During the investigation, police found an active paperless re-arrest warrant network (PRAWN) warrant out of Meriden Superior Court that stemmed from his failure to appear in court on April 30 to answer for charges of evading responsibility, passing violation, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Dionizio was held on a $3,500 bond for the PRAWN warrant and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on May 9.