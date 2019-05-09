Obituary: Therese L (Duval), 87

Meredith , NH : Therese L (Duval), 87 a resident of Meredith, NH, formerly of Southington,CT, passed away peacefully on Friday May 3,2019 at Forestview Manor in Meredith.

She was born November 22, 1931 in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of Joseph E Duval and Aldea (Delorme) Duval Chevrette. At a young age she followed her call to religious life and headed to France in 1946 after the end of WW2 to St. Brieuc, C. dun; Daughters of the Holy Spirit. She took her final vows in August of 1950. Her teaching brought her to Alabama in the 1960’s during a time of racial tensions. Then in the 1970’s and early 1980’s to Canada where she was the youngest Mother Superior. In 1982 she left religious life, after 32 years, to care for her Mom and Step-Father in Waterbury , CT . All while continuing to teach at Sacred Heart High School.

In 1993 , she received an award from the University of Connecticut Alumni Association for excellence in high school teaching. She retired from teaching in 1997. Children and teaching were very important to her and she missed it every day. In 1984, she met Roger Lagasse and they married in 1985. They both enjoyed the outdoors, travel, camping, and biking trails.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Roger Lagasse, her step-daughter Susan Mostowy, her step-son Mark Lagasse, her nieces, Joyce (Kennedy) Aucoin, Linda (Kennedy) Stewart, Donna Kennedy, and Lucille Giourad, her nephews Leon Girouard, and Leonard Girouard, and by her God Child, Anne Stewart along with many grand nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her Mom , Dad, Step-father, sisters, Gloria (Duval) Girouard, Lorraine (Duval) Kennedy, brother Joseph E. Duval and nephew Michael Kennedy.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday May 11,2019 @ 10:30am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St. Fitchburg. Interment will follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery. A calling hour prior to the Mass will be held at the funeral home from 9 until 10a.m. on Saturday morning , and all are invited to attend.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, Mass. is directing.

Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.