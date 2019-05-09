Executive director resigns from the Southington chamber

By SHERIDAN ROY

The Southington Chamber of Commerce executive director Taylor Crofton announced in an email to chamber members that she would be resigning from her position, effective May 1.

“While it has been my pleasure and privilege to serve the Southington business community, and I will certainly miss the many relationships with chamber members,” said Crofton, “I am seeking a role where I can use my creativity, business managerial acumen and relationship building skills within a more personally aligned environment.”

Crofton had served as director of the chamber for about a year.

“I am proud of establishing in a short time new organizational systems in place, new transparent direction for the chamber, and a modern-day focus for the whole of the membership,” she said. “I wish nothing but the best for the chamber organization.”

Chair of the chamber board of directors Dawn Miceli said she wishes good luck to Crofton.

“We are very appreciative of the time she’s given us,” said Miceli. “I credit her with organizing operations and our many programs within our offices.”

A hiring committee has been formed, and is putting together candidates. Miceli said it will be a “very extensive search” as the committee looks for specific skill sets with a focus on salesmanship. Going forward, the chamber will focus on growing in strength and numbers and determining the true value of a chamber membership.

“We’re starting fresh and sort of refreshing the chamber, so-to-speak,” said Miceli. “In Southington alone, there are thousands of businesses, so tapping into those businesses and creating touch points with each of them is important. We’re really looking for partners to ultimately bring one voice to the business community, and to advocate for the business community.”

Miceli said the chamber will continue to enhance its programming opportunities in order to be a resourceful partner to businesses by hosting helpful, educational forums and workshops.

“We hope to help with businesses’ daily operations by bringing in speakers and other resources, and to bring those opportunities to them so they don’t have to pay for or coordinate that on their own,” said the chair.

The chamber offers networking opportunities regularly such as the monthly “inspire committee happy hour,” regular economic development committee meetings where chamber members discuss business activities and solutions, and a variety of business forums such as the upcoming “working with different generations” forum planned for June 6.

The chamber health and wellness committee also spearheads a speakers bureau of chamber members helping chamber members with a variety of subjects designed to help improve day-to-day lifestyles.

“We want to get the word out that the chamber is one resource in town that businesses need,” said Miceli. “We hear from businesses that they want to learn ways to be more involved in the town, but what they’re really asking is how to engage more so that the community will get to know their brand, and that’s what having a partnership with the chamber can do.”

Looking ahead, Miceli said she is excited for what is to come.

“We have our ducks in a row,” she said. “I’m excited to see who will step up to the plate and be the face of the chamber.”

To learn more about networking events and opportunities, or to become a member, visit www.SouthingtonChamber.com or call (860) 628-8036.