Courtyard by Marriott unveils new look

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce and Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce collaborated on a ribbon cutting for Courtyard by Marriott, a brand new hotel with updated, modern concepts as one of Marriott’s “preferred options” at 1081 West St., right off of I-84.

Courtyard by Marriott Southington has 125 rooms, four suits, a business library, 1,100 square foot meeting space, a large fitness center, a bar, a bistro serving breakfast and dinner, and an outdoor patio.

“We hope to be a new, ‘hip’ option in Southington,” said sales and marketing manager Zach Deakins.

Sal Shahriar, president of Titan hospitality management and development, said Courtyard is Marriott’s latest prototype. One of its highlights is right in its entranceway.

“It features an open, one-room concept lobby featuring our bar and bistro,” said Shahriar. The lobby features several sitting areas with outlet accessibility for electronics, and near the bistro, eatery style booths and tables. The bistro serves breakfast and dinner also includes a Starbucks.

The lobby leads into an outdoor patio with a decorative fountain, fireplace and additional lounging space. On the other end of the lobby is the Courtyard’s health club.

“The health club is not your typical hotel fitness center—it accommodates up to 15 people,” said Shahriar. “Courtyard by Marriott is very health conscious and wants to cater to visitors’ active lifestyles.”

The new Marriott facility has already jumped headfirst into the Southington community, sponsoring the upcoming Apple Harvest Festival and local little league teams, and proudly showcasing two of the hand-painted apples from the Apples & Arts program which benefited local nonprofits last year.

“We hope to be an integral part of the community and best represent the town,” said Deakins. “This town is so interconnected, and we want to support that. The community gives back and we want to do the same.”

The facility recently was presented with a beautification award from the Southington chamber, and Shahriar said he greatly appreciated the acknowledgment.

“The local community has embraces us and we very much appreciate the support,” said Shahriar.

Southington chamber board of directors chair Dawn Miceli welcomed the business to town.

“I think the aesthetic is stunning—even the little touches such as the flowerbeds when you’re walking in,” said Miceli. “This is great for the community and it’s great for the economy, bringing in tax dollars. This is really what you want in terms of an economic driver.”

Miceli said local industries such as ESPN and COCC will quickly fill up the hotel for business ventures, and the chamber will make use of the meeting spaces for networking opportunities.

