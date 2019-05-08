Track sets impossible pace

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington outdoor track and field was busy last week, and it went beyond the typical rhythm of a dual meet-invitational meet schedule.

The Blue Knights hosted Farmington April 30 and picked up a sweep of the Indians. The girls won 116-33 and the boys won 99-51. Then, Southington competed in the EO Smith Twilight Invitational on May 3, then some Knight athletes took part in the Marty Roberts Invitational held on May 4 at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham. There were even some Knights who took part in exhibition meets on May 3-4.

Southington put up some great performances at the EO Smith Twilight Invitational in Storrs.

“We opted to go to a smaller meet this weekend instead of the Middletown Invitational,” coach Dan Dachelet said. “EO Smith still had some solid teams that allowed the athletes to set quite a few personal records, season bests and even one school record in the boys 1600m sprint medley relay.”

Four relays hoped to qualify for the New Balance outdoor nationals in June. The boys 800m sprint medley relay team of Anthony Penta, Kolby Rogers, Trevor Porter and Joseph Verderame qualified for nationals with a time of 1:36.96 in a second place finish. The relay beat the qualifying standard time by 0.03 second. The boys 1600m sprint medley relay of Rogers, Porter, Verderame and Ryan Slesinski may have missed nationals by .32 second, but they finished first in the race and broke the school record. The relay finished with a time of 3:37.32, which broke the record of 3:39.25 set by Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Verderame and Slesinski at the RJ Invitational on April 12.

“Ryan Slesinski’s anchor of 1:58 was the fastest split for the event that we have on record,” Dachelet said.

Casey Selinske put up a personal record of 12’9” in the pole vault and won. Aiden Chesanow took second in the event (11’) and Russell Hotchkiss finished third (10’6”).

“He, along with all of our pole vaulters, are making progress in the event,” Dachelet said. “It’s a great core group of very motivated athletes.”

Southington also picked up two wins from senior newcomer Jehvanni Morgan. Morgan took first in the long jump at 20’0.5” and was first in the high jump at 5’8”.

“If he continues to improve, he’ll be a factor in CCC scoring,” Dachelet said, referring to the CCC West championship meet.

Trinity Cardillo put in a tremendous effort in the hammer throw exhibition that was held at Coventry High School on May 3. She won the event with a throw of 141’3”.

“This is a growing event in the state and Southington has a solid core of athletes learning the event,” Dachelet said.

At the Marty Roberts Invitational on May 4, Marisa Imme took first in the javelin (101’5”) and Kelly Perrotti was second in the high jump (4’6”).

Matt Penna and Anny Moquete were among a bunch of Knights who competed in the CT Steeplechase Exhibition held at Manchester on May 4. Penna was second in the boys 3000m steeplechase (9:52.90) and Moquete was second in the girls 2000m steeplechase (8:03.41).

Farmington dual meet

APRIL 30—Southington began the week with a sweep of Farmington in a dual meet. Samantha Przybylski (100m, 200m), Garrison (high jump, long jump) and Cardillo (shot put, discus) were double-winners for the Knight girls. The Southington girls swept all three relays and picked up single individual wins from Natalie Verderame (400m); Meghan Sheline (800m); Jacqueline Izzo (1600m); Kate Kemnitz (3200m); Maddie Hepp (300m hurdles); Kayla Markette (pole vault); Perrotti (triple jump); and Alijah Vega (javelin).

Penta (100m, triple jump) was a double-winner for the Knight boys. The Southington boys won the 4x800m relay and picked up individual wins from Porter (200m); Verderame (400m); Penna (800m); Kevin Le (1600m); Chesanow (300m hurdles); Morgan (high jump); Selinske (pole vault); Rogers (long jump); and Ryan Andrews (shot put).

Up next: Southington was at Simsbury on Tuesday for a CCC West Region dual meet. The Knights take part in the 88th Greater Hartford Invitational on Friday and Saturday at East Hartford High School.

