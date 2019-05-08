Police blotter for the May 10 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, April 24 to Tuesday, April 30:
Wednesday, April 24
- Victor Torres-Martir, 18, of 163 Carter Ave Ext., Meriden, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Rebecca Campochiaro, 38, of 711 Berlin St., was charged with a second offense of a vicious dog.
Thursday, April 25
- Charlyn Guzman, 40, of 22 Hart St., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.
Friday, April 26
- Nicholas Carey, 32, of 25 Howard Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, April 27
- Jancarlos Serrano-Reyes, 20, of 285 High St., New Britain, was charged with risk of injury and third degree assault.
Sunday, April 28
- David Badgley, 29, of 450 West St., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order, third degree burglary, third degree larceny and operating a vehicle under suspension.
- Madelaine Derico, 30, of 87 Oak Hill Rd., Oakdale, was charged with possession of an illegal drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- David Corrigan, 52, of 12 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Elizabeth Basile, 29, of 162 Diana Rd., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Louise Basile, 27, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Yazlynn Serrano, 29, of 70 Ferry St., Middletown, was charged with probation violation.
Monday, April 29
- David Vasquez, 43, of 114 Benedict St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Amr Abdelnaby, 48, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Irene Baldwin, 63, of 5 Upson Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Natane Baldwin, 21, of 5 Upson Dr., Southington, was charged with third degree assault on a person age 60 or older.
Tuesday, April 30
- Jacob Murphy, 28, of 36 Vanderbilt Rd., Bristol, was charged with second degree criminal mischief.