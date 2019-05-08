Listings, Police

Police blotter for the May 10 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, April 24 to Tuesday, April 30:

Wednesday, April 24

  • Victor Torres-Martir, 18, of 163 Carter Ave Ext., Meriden, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
  • Rebecca Campochiaro, 38, of 711 Berlin St., was charged with a second offense of a vicious dog.

Thursday, April 25

  • Charlyn Guzman, 40, of 22 Hart St., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

Friday, April 26

  • Nicholas Carey, 32, of 25 Howard Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, April 27

  • Jancarlos Serrano-Reyes, 20, of 285 High St., New Britain, was charged with risk of injury and third degree assault.

Sunday, April 28

  • David Badgley, 29, of 450 West St., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order, third degree burglary, third degree larceny and operating a vehicle under suspension.
  • Madelaine Derico, 30, of 87 Oak Hill Rd., Oakdale, was charged with possession of an illegal drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • David Corrigan, 52, of 12 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Elizabeth Basile, 29, of 162 Diana Rd., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Louise Basile, 27, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Yazlynn Serrano, 29, of 70 Ferry St., Middletown, was charged with probation violation.

Monday, April 29

  • David Vasquez, 43, of 114 Benedict St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Amr Abdelnaby, 48, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
  • Irene Baldwin, 63, of 5 Upson Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Natane Baldwin, 21, of 5 Upson Dr., Southington, was charged with third degree assault on a person age 60 or older.

Tuesday, April 30

  • Jacob Murphy, 28, of 36 Vanderbilt Rd., Bristol, was charged with second degree criminal mischief.

