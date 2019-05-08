Police blotter for the May 10 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, April 24 to Tuesday, April 30:

Wednesday, April 24

Victor Torres-Martir, 18, of 163 Carter Ave Ext., Meriden, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Rebecca Campochiaro, 38, of 711 Berlin St., was charged with a second offense of a vicious dog.

Thursday, April 25

Charlyn Guzman, 40, of 22 Hart St., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

Friday, April 26

Nicholas Carey, 32, of 25 Howard Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, April 27

Jancarlos Serrano-Reyes, 20, of 285 High St., New Britain, was charged with risk of injury and third degree assault.

Sunday, April 28

David Badgley, 29, of 450 West St., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order, third degree burglary, third degree larceny and operating a vehicle under suspension.

Madelaine Derico, 30, of 87 Oak Hill Rd., Oakdale, was charged with possession of an illegal drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Corrigan, 52, of 12 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Elizabeth Basile, 29, of 162 Diana Rd., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Louise Basile, 27, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Yazlynn Serrano, 29, of 70 Ferry St., Middletown, was charged with probation violation.

Monday, April 29

David Vasquez, 43, of 114 Benedict St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Amr Abdelnaby, 48, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Irene Baldwin, 63, of 5 Upson Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Natane Baldwin, 21, of 5 Upson Dr., Southington, was charged with third degree assault on a person age 60 or older.

Tuesday, April 30