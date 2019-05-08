Perfection is still volleyball’s direction

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys volleyball just keeps on winning matches. The Blue Knights swept their three contests last week in straight sets and improved to 13-0 on the season.

Southington beat Simsbury 3-0 at home on April 30, then topped rival East Hartford 3-0 on May 1 on the road. The Knights ended the week with a 3-0 win at Maloney on May 3.

Here’s what happened in each match:

Knights lance Trojans

APRIL 30—Southington had a match to play before its showdown against East Hartford, but it took care of business against Simsbury. The set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 25-16.

“We were working on our serves early on, and I was using today as, I wouldn’t call it a practice, to experiment on certain things to gain confidence back,” coach Lou Gianacopolos said.

Gianacopolos said he had the Knights work on their serving. There were some struggles with serving early on in the 3-2 road win over Newington in the last match Southington had played. Zack Morgan (13-for-14), Justin Miranda (1 ace, 12-for-13), John Idian (11-for-12) and Sam Miranda (1 ace, 10-for-10) all served accurately for the Knights against the Trojans. Tim Walsh had two aces (9-for-14) while Adam Hunter added an ace (6-for-9).

Walsh had 14 kills and 11 digs, Adam Hunter tallied eight kills, Brandon Wolff recorded seven kills, and Rocco Possidento added six kills. Brett Hunter had four kills, one solo block and one block assist.

“As a team, we hit very well today,” Gianacopolos said.

Morgan had 38 assists and no errors in 71 ball-handling attempts.

Knights swat Hornets

MAY 1—Southington was able to take down nemesis East Hartford in straight sets, but it was close. The set scores were 25-23, 25-18, 26-24.

Adam Hunter led the Knights with 11 kills, two aces (9-for-12 serving) and recorded seven digs. Walsh had eight kills and seven digs while Possidento totaled six kills. Brett Hunter had five kills, two digs, one solo block and one solo assist.

Morgan tallied 31 assists and five digs, and he had one ball-handling error in 74 attempts. Idian was 19-for-19 serving (one ace) and had a team-high 10 digs while Sam Miranda was 17-for-17 serving with three digs.

Cruising past Spartans

MAY 3—Southington made quick work of an overmatched Maloney team in Meriden. The set scores were 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.

Walsh totaled seven kills, five aces (12-for-13 serving) and seven digs while Adam Hunter had six kills, one ace (9-for-9 serving), three digs and one block assist. Brett Hunter had six kills and no errors in nine attempts plus one ace, and Wolff added five kills without an error in eight hitting attempts. Morgan had 30 assists and no errors in 64 ball-handling attempts.

Up next: Southington played at Conard on Monday. The Knights were scheduled to host Farmington on Thursday. Southington is home again Friday against South Windsor at 6 p.m.

