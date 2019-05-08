Music listings for the May 10 edition

FRIDAY, MAY 10

OTHER

NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. 7:30 p.m. Elliott Davis performs Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto. Fourth grade chorus from Roaring Brook School. Composition by Joseph Ness. Avon High School, 510 West Avon Rd., Avon. NutmegSymphony.org

SATURDAY, MAY 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHORALE AND BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT. 7 p.m. “Great Americana Songbook.” Also a tribute to Karen Carpenter. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol $15. Tickets at Bbandwe.org, bristolchorale.org, Shannon Jewelers, Michael’s Jewelers, Simply Hair, and any chorale of band member.

CUP OF GRACE COFFEEHOUSE. 6 p.m. Featuring Bob Stanhope and Doug Bolin of Cross Purpose. Social includes dinner and live music. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

May

May 29, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

June

June 5, Nightshift (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning)

June 12, Darik and the Funbags (Blackstone Irish Pub; Hop Häus; Edward McMahon Insurance Agency)

June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)

June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)

July

July 3 (No rain date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)

July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)

July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (UNICO)

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September