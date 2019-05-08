Miscellaneous listings for the May 10 edition

FRIDAY, MAY 10

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dance to the music of DJ Tasteful Productions. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $20. (860)463-6906.

SOUTHINGTON

ARC OF SOUTHINGTON GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for Arc programs and its recreation department. $140 per person and includes shotgun start, greens fees, cart, lunch and dinner. Just a dinner is $50, which at 3:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. Register or donate. (860) 628-9220 ext. 100, visit arcsouthington.org.

MAY 10 TO 12

SOUTHINGTON

MOTHER’S DAY FLOWER SALE hosted by Knights of Columbus Council 15 of Southington. May 10 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

BRISTOL

BIRDHOUSE DECORATING. 2 to 4 p.m. Held by Bristol Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments. Building and paint birdhouses designed by The Studio, to be hung throughout city parks. Rockwell Park, 28 Jacobs St., Bristol Workshop free but requires registration through www.bristolrec.com.

PLAINVILLE

DOG OBEDIENCE TRAINING. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Led by professional dog trainer Valerie and her German shepherd Daunte. Topics include, jumping up, housebreaking, destructive behavior, crate training etc. No dogs allowed. $15 ($25 for non residents), The Plainville Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. RSVP at (860) 747-6022.

TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 33, 7 Race Ave., Plainville. Tables ($15) available. Call (860) 989-4872.

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE AND CRAFT FAIR. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coordinated by the American Legion Auxiliary First District. Twenty tables of tag sale items and crafts. American Legion, 64 Main St., Southington. Table rentals, $20. (203) 650-0623.

SOUTHINGTON COMMUNITY HEART STARTERS. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southington High School west gym. Learn hands-only CPR for free. All ages welcome. Registration preferred at inaheartbeat.org/Southington-community-heart-starters.

TRIVIA NIGHT WITH CHRIS CARVALHO. 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Elks Club, 114 Main St., Southington. Fundraiser for SHS girls lacrosse. $20. Limit of 10 per table. Bring your own food. Cash bar. Prizes for top three finishers, raffle table, 50/50 raffle, and light refreshments. Tnsouthington@sbcglobal.net or text (860) 302-1626.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY AFTERNOON PAINT. 3 to 5 p.m., at Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Member tickets $30 per couple, $20 for a single person. Non-member tickets $40 per couple, $25 for a single person.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

SLOPER CHARITY NIGHT. 6 p.m. Food, raffles and live music. Smokin’ with Chris, 59 W. Center St. Buy tickets online or at the front desk at SCCYMCA.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

PLAINVILLE

CRUISE NIGHT. 4 to 7 p.m. American Legion, Post 33, 7 Race Ave., Plainville. (860) 989-4872.

SOUTHINGTON

STEPS EDUCATIONAL FORUMS. 7:45 to 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Annual training seminars for public school system to learn the power of the 40 developmental assets model. DePaolo Middle School, Pleasant and South Main streets, Southington. .RSVP. southingtonsteps@gmail.com

BRISTOL

1939 HOLLYWOOD’S GOLDEN AGE. 7 p.m., Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St. Hear the stories behind the classics with film clips and rare photos. Presented by film historians Cortlandt Hull and Robert Adamczyk. $5 donation. Refreshments. (860) 583-6309.

FATHERS FREE FOR FATHERS’ DAY. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New England Carousel Museum and the Museum of Fire History, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE. Presented by the Women’s Guild. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington.

GARDENER’S MARKET AND PLANT SALE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Orchard Valley Garden Club will be selling a wide range of plants, garden décor, and baked goods, along with raffle baskets. Experienced gardeners will be available for advice. Calendar House, 288 Pleasant St., Southington.

MAY 18-19

SOUTHINGTON

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 15 MEMBERSHIP OPPORTUNITY. Saturday, May 18, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Open house for Catholic men interested in becoming members. Masses/open houses at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville.

MONDAY, MAY 23

BRISTOL

SPRINGFIELD CONFIDENTIAL WITH BRISTOL NATIVE MIKE REISS. 7 p.m. Bristol native and 30-year writer of “The Simpsons,” Mike Reiss, gives a behind the scenes look at the sitcom and his book, ” Springfield Confidential: Jokes Secrets and Outright Lies from a Lifetime of Writing for The Simpsons.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St. Bristol. RSVP. bristollib.com or (860) 584-7787, ext. 3.

MAY 31-JUNE 1

SOUTHINGTON

RELAY FOR LIFE OF SOUTHINGTON. Begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Southington High School turf field, 720 Pleasant St., Southington.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

BRISTOL

9TH ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER OF THE BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL. 4:30 p.m., social hour. 5:30 p.m, program and dinner. Salutes local area 2019 high school graduates who have chosen to enter the armed forces or one of the nation’s military academies. Free for student recruits. $25 for others. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Forestville. RSVP by May 17. Tickets must be purchased in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860)977-2152, (860) 589-7942, donnadognin@vetsstronginc.org, gmandi@sbcglobal.net, spio@comcast.net.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

SOUTHINGTON

CALENDAR HOUSE FINE ARTS & CRAFTS EXHIBIT 2 to 4 p.m. at 388 Pleasant St. All creations made by Southington seniors. Free. with some items available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Calendar House membership association.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

BRISTOL

ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION. 5:30 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. jfasolo@gmail.com, (860) 584-0788, pvarlerio@snet.net, (860) 589-0598, jrafaniello@comcast.net, (860) 589-5582, numotaz@aol.com, (860) 582-4388.

CONNECTICUT OPEN HOUSE DAY. Free admission all day. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL COUSINS: DERBY RACERS AND OTHER THRILL RIDES. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wine and cheese reception, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Derby racers, track machines, and other early thrill rides from subject specialist Cate Mahoney and carousel enthusiast and guide Kristen Berggren. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. More at tthecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50s, 60s, 70s DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. DJ Tasteful Productions. Dress casual. Door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $20. (860)463-6906.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

BRISTOL

BOSTON POPS AT TANGLEWOOD IN THE BERKSHIRES BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $144. Deadline is June 16. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

BRISTOL

COINS AND CLAWS. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $77. Deadline is June 20. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

CT SUN VS. NY LIBERTY BASKETBALL AT MOHEGAN SUN. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $57, includes food voucher and casino bonus. Deadline is July 3. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

BRISTOL

ESSEX DINNER TRAIN AND RIVERBOAT. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $97, includes beef or chicken dinner entree. Deadline is July 5. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

BRISTOL

SARATOGA HORSE RACING BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch is on your own. Cost is $77, includes grandstand admission and reserved seating. Deadline is July 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

BRISTOL

BLOCK ISLAND BUS-FERRY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $137. Bus to Point Judith, R.I. and ferry to Block Island. Deadline is July 25. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

OTHER

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979 REUNION. 6 to 11 p.m. Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Ave, Westbrook. Cost is $45 ($50 after June 24). Contact: 40yrSHS79@gmail.com or tickets at payit2.com/event/104281

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

BRISTOL

WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $111. Deadline is Aug. 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

BRISTOL

SEPT. 11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM IN NYC TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch included. Cost is $119. Deadline is Aug. 15. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 38TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Contact Chamber (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com. Visit www.plainvillechamber.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

BIG E TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $55. Deadline Aug. 28. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

NYC BROADWAY SHOW TRIP. Lunch included. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $249. Deadline Sept. 4. (860) 585-1020.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30 to OCT. 6

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND TOUR WITH TRAINS ACROSS MA, NH, VT AND ME. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $2,319. Deadline Sept. 2. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE IN BRATTLEBORO TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $119. Deadline Sept. 19. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

THOMASTON, CT TRAIN RIDE TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $109. Deadline Sept., 24. (860) 585-1020,

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. Contact: Pat Tarfano at (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

BRISTOL

OCTOBERFEST AT THE LOG CABIN IN HOLYOKE, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $106. Deadline Oct. 1. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

BRISTOL

A SPELLBINDING DAY IN SALEM, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $128. Deadline Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL AND JOHN DENVER IN NEW JERSEY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $115. Deadline Oct. 17. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

‘AN AMERICAN IN PARIS’ AT WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER, NY. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $110. Deadline Oct. 24. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22 at shsclassof09.ezevent.com

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ARTIST MARTIN P.N. GENT OF CHESHIRE. Watercolor and acrylic paintings. The Gallery at the Orchards at 43 Hobart St. in the community room on the second floor. (860) 628-5656. southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

WOMEN PHOTOGRAPHERS OF CT. Open Tuesdays thru Fridays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring several artists and a variety of subject matters. An artist’s reception will be held Friday, May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington,

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: May 4, 11, 18; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581