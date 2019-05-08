Golf: Comeback saves week

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys golf took its second loss of the season, 149-161 to Simsbury, on April 30 at Simsbury Farms Golf Course. The Blue Knights returned to action at Hawk’s Landing Country Club against Hall on May 1. The home team appeared to be headed to a second straight loss, down six strokes.

No. 5 golfer Colby Zegzdryn was the last man out for Southington, and he reported to the clubhouse with an even-par 35. Zegzdryn’s 35 allowed the Knights to replace a 44 from earlier in the day, and Southington claimed a 149-151 victory over Hall. The Knights improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the CCC West Division.

“I am really proud of Colby because there is one healthy competition for our fifth spot right now but Colby is holding on to spot by virtue of good play,” coach Jim DiNello said. “It’s good for him and good for the team.”

Southington also benefited greatly from the efforts of No. 1 Max Chubet and No. 4 Jake Napoli. Chubet put together a one-over-par 36 while Napoli shot a two-over-par 37.

“Max had a very good round with 36 and we don’t win this one without he and Jake going low,” DiNello said. “Jake is really on a roll playing consistent golf over the past two weeks.”

Shawn McKnerney recorded a 41 out of the No. 2 slot.

“We’re still not clicking with everyone playing well at once, but once again depth paid off,” DiNello said.

Hall’s Mac Mahoney joined Zegzdryn as co-medalist at 35. Ryan Arnold carded a 38 while Will Hutensky and Finn McHugh each took a 39.

Southington was no match for host Simsbury on April 30 at Simsbury Farms, which played as a par 36. The Trojans entered their home clubhouse toting three sub-40 rounds, led by Jack Bosworth’s one-under-par 35. James Bosworth and Charles Olson each shot a one-over-par 37, and Simon Leite took a 40.

Napoli had Southington’s lone sub-40 round with a three-over-par 39. Carta and Zegzdryn each followed with 40 while McKnerney and Chubet both took a 42.

Up next: Southington faces a busy week with four matches in four days. The week began against Cheshire on Monday at The Farms Country Club in Wallingford. The Knights were scheduled to host NW Catholic on Tuesday and Conard on Wednesday. Southington was slated to play a match against Avon at Blue Fox Run Golf Course in Avon on Thursday.

