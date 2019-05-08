Girls Lacrosse: Split week earns tourney bid

Southington girls lacrosse had a very up-and-down week that saw them split their two games.

The Lady Knights clinched a Class L state tournament berth with an 11-7 win at South Windsor on April 29. On May 1, Southington lost 19-4 at Glastonbury to drop to 7-4 on the season.

Here’s what happened in each game:

Postseason clincher

APRIL 29—The Knights scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the second half to pull away from the Bobcats at South Windsor High School.

Emma Doran led the offense with three goals. Kate Barner scored two goals, and Taylor Borla had two assists. Kayli Garcia, Amy Chudy, Kaitlyn DeLorenzo and Talie Richardson each had one goal and one assist while Sarah Mafale and Karolina Kurzatkowska scored one goal apiece. Mackenzie Brown made 11 saves for the Knights.

Southington led 7-6 at halftime, but South Windsor tied the game 7-7 with 22:39 remaining in the second half. Doran scored her third and final goal of the game just five seconds later, however, and the Knights led 8-7. It took until 9:52 remaining for the next goal, but the score belonged to Barner of Southington, and so did a 9-7 advantage.

With 5:01 to go, Garcia scored to put the Knights ahead 10-7. DeLorenzo scored the game’s final goal with 4:31 on the clock.

Borla had six ground balls while Doran and Chudy had four draw controls each.

Loss at Glastonbury

MAY 1—The Knights were overmatched by the Tomahawks in a rough loss at Glastonbury High School.

Garcia led Southington with two goals while Mafale and Chudy had a goal apiece. Brown made 13 saves, and Richardson tallied five ground balls. Sam Forest led Glastonbury with six goals and two assists.

Bria Acosta and Mini Baker each had three goals and one assist, and Kelly Queen also scored three goals.

Up next: Southington played at Hall on Monday evening. The Knights are scheduled to be home on Friday for Senior Night against Guilford at 7 o’clock.