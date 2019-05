Fire report for the May 10 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, April 22 to Sunday, April 28:

Monday, April 22

1:22 p.m., 21 Elm St., Building fire

6:27 p.m., 33 Meriden Ave., Medical assist, EMS

7:37 p.m., 292 Mount Vernon Rd., Animal rescue

8:44 p.m., 2 Forest St., Medical assist, EMS

Tuesday, April 23

5:25 p.m., 22 John St., Authorized controlled burning

9:06 p.m., East Summer Street & Summer Street, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, April 24

6:04 a.m., 43 Academy St., Assist invalid

8:18 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. & Lynwood Dr., Vehicle accident

8:32 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

12:52 p.m., 1067 Woodruff St., Smoke detector activation

6:08 p.m., 396 Mount Vernon Rd., Passenger vehicle fire

7:05 p.m., Marion Ave. & Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Thursday, April 25

8:07 p.m., County Rd. & Farmingberry Dr., Extrication of victims

5:10 p.m., 135 Brownstone Dr., No incident found on arrival

11:31 p.m., 45 Old Mountain Rd., Vehicle accident

Friday, April 26

12:15 a.m., 261 Summit St., Medical assist (EMS)

8:42 a.m., 30 Coach Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle

10:51 a.m., 81 Werking St., Smoke detector activation

11:51 a.m., 35 Clark St., Ring or jewelry removal

3:48 p.m., Spring Lake Rd. & Pleasant St., Vehicle accident

4:11 p.m., 262 Bristol St., Carbon monoxide detector activated

6:43 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government

Saturday, April 27

10:13 a.m., 461 Flanders Rd., Lock-in

12:53 p.m., 582 South End Rd., Lock-out building

1:10 p.m., 868 Glacier Way, Water problem

4:54 p.m., Marion Ave. & Frost St., Vehicle/pedestrian accident

5:44 p.m., 92 Alder Ln., Carbon monoxide detector activated

10:38 p.m., 33 Honey Ln., HazMat release investigation

11:41 p.m., 29 Darling St., Dispatched & cancelled en route

Sunday, April 28