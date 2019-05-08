Dining listings for the May 10 edition

SATURDAY, MAY 11

SOUTHINGTON

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 to 10:30 a.m, Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea and orange juice. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. $7. Proceeds to benefit Fundación Sor Dominga Bocca, a foundation for abused and neglected girls in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Advance tickets at (860) 628-6958 or at the door.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

SOUTHINGTON

MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. 8 to 11 a.m. Eggs to order, omelets, pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, toast, coffee, and juice. American Legion Post 72, 64 Main St., Southington. $8

THURSDAY, MAY 16

PLAINVILLE

FIFTH ANNUAL ‘A PLATE AT THE TABLE.’ Held by For Goodness Sake. Fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence and the formerly homeless. Live music from All Washed Up; silent auction; raffles; food and cash bar. Aqua Turf, Wagon Room, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $50. No tickets at the door. Ticket deadline May 8. www.ForGoodnessSake.org.

POUR YOUR SUPPORT FOR YMCA FUNDRAISER. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Wheeler Regional Family YMCA and West Hartford YMCA hosting a wine, beer, and spirits tasting. Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington. Tickets are available at one.bidpal.net/pouryoursupport2019. francine.coleman@ghymca.org.