Boys Lacrosse scores 2 wins, edged by Simsbury

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys lacrosse started last week with an 8-1 win at Valley Regional on April 29, then put up an 9-0 home victory over Norwalk on May 1. The Blue Knights had their two-game win streak snapped in a 13-7 loss at Simsbury on May 3.

Southington’s record stood at 6-4 after the three-game week. The Knights were just one win shy of qualifying for the Class L state tournament.

Here’s what happened in each game:

Knocking off Warriors

APRIL 29—Defense was the name of the game for Southington in its win at Valley Regional. The Knights held the Warriors to a single goal, scored by Sean Cole off an assist from Keenan Pindar. Garrett Brown made six saves for Southington in the victory. Dylan LaPlace made 10 saves for Valley in the loss.

On offense, Evan Johanns and Rory Missal each scored three goals. Seth Bogoslofski had a goal and three assists while Jack Tedone scored a goal. Matt Thompson and Ethan Thomson each had two assists for the Knights. Southington led 6-0 at halftime.

Knights tame the Bears

MAY 1—Southington came out flying against Norwalk and shut out the FCIAC school at home.

“It was a good win for these guys. [Norwalk] plays some of the best teams in the state, and some of the best teams in the country,” coach Ron Chase said. “For us to come out like we did, I’m really proud of them. We had a great first half, but we’re still having some second half issues, when it comes to little things like clearing the ball and forcing some things on offense. We did get some shots off on offense, and we hit a couple pipes.”

The Knights got 11 saves from Garrett Brown. It was the first shutout of the season for Brown and the Southington defense. On offense, Thomson scored four goals while Missal added two. Johanns had a goal and an assist while Tedone added a goal. Thompson had two assists while Sebby Foresi and Jason Brault added one assist each.

“I’m proud of the guys, we had a great game,” Chase said. “We don’t get a chance to play many FCIAC teams, and we haven’t beaten an FCIAC team in some time. This was important to the guys, it was important to the program. The last time we beat an FCIAC team was in the playoffs in 2016.”

That win came against Fairfield Warde in a Class L qualifying round game at home.

Loss to Simsbury

MAY 3—The Trojans were ahead 4-1 after the first period and pulled away from the Knights in the last three quarters.

Johanns and Thomson had two goals apiece while Thompson added a goal and an assist. Tedone and Missal each scored a goal while Bogoslofski tallied two assists. Brown made 12 saves for Southington. Jake Ober had four goals and one assist to lead Simsbury. Zack Gilbert had three goals and three assists for the Trojans.

Up next: Southington hosted RHAM on Monday evening. The Knights were scheduled to play at Glastonbury on Thursday. Southington is on the road again Saturday at Rocky Hill at 5 p.m.

