Southington taps Howie Hewitt as next head girls basketball coach

Southington High School athletic director Greg Ferry has announced Howie Hewitt as the new head girls basketball coach. A press release was sent out by Ferry’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

Hewitt is most known for his time coaching the Maloney High School boys basketball and baseball teams in Meriden. He has over 40 years of coaching experience and was once Maloney’s athletic director. Hewitt is a member of the Connecticut High School Coaches Hall of Fame and earned several coach of the year accolades in his time at Maloney. Hewitt also worked as an educator in the Meriden public school system.

“Through the interview process, Coach Hewitt showed a clear passion for education and basketball, which distinguished him as the leader of our education-based girls basketball program,” Ferry said in the release. “We welcome Howie Hewitt into our Southington High School Athletics family and are excited to see the positive impact he will have on the girls basketball program and the athletic department as a whole.”

A press conference will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Southington High School to introduce Hewitt. Look for more in next week’s Southington Observer.