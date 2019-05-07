Southington Public Library listings for the May 10 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

May

Rubber Stamps Sale. Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Southington Friends of the Library. Hundreds of new and gently used rubber stamps. Everything is $5 or less.

Books and Bagels. Thursday, May 16, 10 to 11 a.m. Come discuss your favorite books and get recommendations from fellow reading enthusiasts.

Cooking the Books. Thursday, May 16, 6:30 p.m. Find a recipe by a celebrity cook in a Southington Library cookbook, magazine or e-book beforehand. Come to the program with your dish, ready to sample other good eats and discuss.

May Movie Matinee—A Star Is Born. Friday, May 17 at 12 p.m. Watch the four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper and multiple award-winning, Oscar-nominated music superstar Lady Gaga in the 2018 tragic love story.

Social Security Benefits Seminar. Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. The AAA Northeast motor Club will conduct an informational seminar for pre0-retirees and the general public on retirement and maximizing social security benefits. Ages 60-66 will benefit most.

June

Out of This World Fantasy & Science Fiction Book Club Meeting. Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m. Registration required. Discussion of Martha Wells’ award-winning novella, “All Systems Red,” the first volume in “The Murderbot Diaries.”

Spring Mystery Group: 'In the Bleak Midwinter' by Julia Spencer-Fleming. Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Session III. Carole Shmurak leads a three-part mystery series featuring crime-solving clergy.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Check-out musical instruments. This new collection will allow library patrons to explore different instruments before buying or check out instruments for a special event. You may bring your gently used donations directly to The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington or the children’s department.

Veterans Coffee Hour. A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It's an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates.

The Bridge. A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information.

Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Weekly Programs