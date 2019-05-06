Bullets fired at Long Lane residence

(Updated on May 6)

Southington police were called to 60 Long Ln. on Saturday, May 4 with reports about a man with a firearm in the residence.

The man, identified as Cox Owen, 50, had barricaded himself in the home when police arrived, but no one else was in the residence. The Central Region Emergency Response team was activated, and Owen fired one round from the home as police attempted to negotiate. Owen was eventually taken into custody, and there were no injuries.

Owen was transported to an area medical center for evaluation.

Officers seized an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, and two handguns from the home following Owen’s surrender. Upon release from the medical facility, he was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, second degree breach of peace, and second degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on May 6.