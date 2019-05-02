Obituary: Richard H. Fortier, 90

Richard H. Fortier, 90, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at MidState Medical Center. He had been the loving husband of the late Carmella (LoRusso) Fortier.

Born on May 19, 1928 in Waterbury to the late Henry and Adrienne (Trottier) Fortier, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Richard was a graduate of Leavenworth High School in Waterbury, Class of 1947. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a self-employed home contractor over 40 years. Richard was a longtime communicant of St. Thomas Church in Southington and a member of the Hill Street Social Club in Waterbury.

Richard is survived by his son Richard J. Fortier and his wife Kathy of Plantsville and two grandchildren, Shawn and Megan Fortier and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Steven Fortier, two sisters, Marilyn White and Doris Cuddy and one brother, Robert Fortier.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to Southington Fire Department, Plantsville Engine Company # 2 Scholarship Fund, 128 West Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.