Obituary: Joan (Scagliola ) Dyson, 86

Joan (Scagliola ) Dyson, 86, of Southington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday April 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Dyson.

Joan was born on March 5, 1933 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Gladys (Coe) Scagliola. Joan had been a member of the Calendar House in Southington. Joan loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all.

Joan is survived by three sons Lynn Dyson of VA, Glenn Dyson and his wife Julie of Ledyard, Brian Dyson and his wife Pamela of Southington. She is also survived by a daughter Diane Faust of Southington, her grandchildren Karin Cammiletti, Kristy Dyson, Danny Dyson, Susan Young, Kimberly Dyson, Jennifer Dellinger, Jessamyn Howe, Lindsey Faust and Megan Faust,along with 8 great-grandchildren. Joan is also survived by two sisters Shirley Murr and Nancy Cook along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by granddaughters Kera Howe and Linda Taylor, her great-grandson Nolan and her three brothers Harold, Paul and Donald.

Services will be held on Thursday at 11:30 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. For directions and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com