Man arrested for stealing vehicle from a garage

On Tuesday, April 28, David Badgley, 29, was arrested after stealing a vehicle from a home.

Police began the investigation after being contacted by a witness that saw Badgley entering a building that he was banned from entering due to an active protective order. Once inside the building, Badgley took keys to a vehicle that was in a garage and drove the vehicle from the property. He did not own the vehicle or have permission to operate it.

Badgley admitted to police that he entered the building and took the vehicle. He also told officers that he ran out of gas while operating the vehicle, and he told police the vehicle’s location. The vehicle was recovered undamaged.

Further investigation revealed that Badgley had a suspended license at the time that he was operating this vehicle.

Badgley was charged with violation of a protective order. third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension. He was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on April 29.