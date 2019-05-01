Southington Recreation Department listings for the May 1 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

NOW thru MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS YOUTH SPORTS PROGRAMS. Five-week program begins the week of May 13 at Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S. Main St., Plantsville. Class times vary by program and age group. Cost is $75 per child. Skyhawks Sports Academy is pen to Southington residents ages 3-7. The Tiny-Hawk basketball and soccer program is open to ages 3-4. The Mini-Hawk soccer and baseball program is open to ages 4-7. Register at southington.org/skyhawks.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

TOUCH-A-TRUCK. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville. Presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72 and the Southington Recreation Dept. Children will enjoy climbing into construction, military, emergency and other vehicles, face painting, music and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Cost is $4 for kids (free for adults)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

SOUTHINGTON

SWIM LESSONS REGISTRATION (RECREATION PARK). 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Southington Town Hall finance dept. conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children, ages 5 and up. Bring the child’s latest swim card if available and birth certificate for new swimmers. All classes will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. Cos is $44 ($125 total for 3 siblings; $150 for 4 siblings). Class sizes are limited. More at Southington.org/swim1.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

HIGH SCHOOL BEACH VOLLEYBALL REGISTRATION. Program runs Thursdays, June 6 to Aug. 8, 6 to 8 p.m., at Recreation Park. Elevation Volleyball Academy will lead a beach volleyball program for students entering grades 9-12 next fall. Cost is $320 per child and includes a tank top, volleyball, sand socks, and sunglasses. More at southington.org/BeachVolleyball.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

SOUTHINGTON

SWIM LESSONS REGISTRATION (MEMORIAL PARK). 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Southington Town Hall finance dept. conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children, ages 5 and up. Bring the child’s latest swim card if available and birth certificate for new swimmers. All classes will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. Cos is $44 ($125 total for 3 siblings; $150 for 4 siblings). Class sizes are limited. More at Southington.org/swim1.

NOW thru JULY 1

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS MINI-HAWK MULTI-SPORT CAMP REGISTRATION.

Program runs Monday to Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m. to noon, at DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St., Southington. Open to children ages 4-7 and focuses on baseball, basketball, and soccer. Cost is $125 per child. More at southington.org/MiniCamp.

NOW thru JULY 22

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Friday, July 29 to Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Southington High School track, 720 Pleasant St., Southington. Open to children ages 7-12. Students will be taught standard track & field events: long distance, sprints, soft hurdles, relays, shot put, discus, and standing long-jump. Cost is $125 per child. More at southington.org/TrackCamp.

NOW thru JULY 29

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Thursday, Aug. 5-8, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Elevation Volleyball Acadamy will lead a beach volleyball camp for children ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. More at southington.org/VolleyballCamp.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

May

May 29, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

June

June 5, Nightshift (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning)

June 12, Darik and the Funbags (Blackstone Irish Pub; Hop Häus; Edward McMahon Insurance Agency)

June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)

June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)

July

July 3 (No Rain Date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)

July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)

July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (UNICO)

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September

Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

June 15, Erie Canal Cruise (Second bus added), $159.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November