Police blotter for the May 3 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Friday, April 12 to Monday, April 22:

Friday, April 12

Dimitri Felton, 25, of 24 Wood St., Meriden, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, misuse of marker plates, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

Carlos Padilla, 21, of 107 Martin Luther King Dr., New Britain, was charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Saturday, April 13

Kersten Caouette, 18, of 148 Clay St., Thomaston, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Megan Smith, 20, of 22 Burwell Ave., Southington, was charged with failure to drive right, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, April 16

Michael Bonola, 28, of 31 Scarlet Lane, Windsor, was charged with violation of probation.

Thursday, April 18

Denis Sabic, 21, of 35 Skinner Dr., New Britain, was charged with having a weapon in a vehicle, failure to drive right, and driving under the influence.

Paul Houseknecht, 21, of 25 Darling St., Southington, was charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

David Paradis, 57, of 42 Victoria Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Raymond Cuevas, 24, of 54 Maple St., Meriden, was charged with first degree robbery, second degree breach of peace and second degree reckless endangerment.

Friday, April 19

Richard Trzcinski, 51, of 398 Lazy Lane, Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.

Monday, April 22