Kids’ listings for the May 3 edition

FRIDAY, MAY 3

BRISTOL

FOREST FRIDAY. 10 a.m. Fairy tales, crafts, friends. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

BRISTOL

ANNUAL SAFETY FAIR. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free bike helmet courtesy of Bristol Elks. Helmets fitted to heads. Bring bikes for a riding rodeo and bike check. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

STEM SQUAD. 2 to 4 p.m. Learn basic electronics and engineering skills through construction of projects that move and light-up. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

STAR WARS DAY. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

STAR WARS CELEBRATION. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

MONDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

BEDTIME MATH. 4 p.m. For kids 6 and up. Register. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

BRISTOL

CELEBRATE MOM STORY TIME. 10 a.m. Read together, make crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY MAKE AND TAKE CRAFTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Make crafts with your mother or caregiver and take them home. All ages. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

MAY 10-11

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY CRAFTS. All day. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

TOUCH-A-TRUCK. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72 and the Southington Recreation Dept. Climb into construction, military, emergency and other vehicles, face painting, music and more. Refreshments. Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tnpk., Plantsville. $4 for children (free for adults)