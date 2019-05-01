Girls track beats Conard, challenges O’Grady

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls track and field picked up a solid 95-55 dual meet win over CCC West Colonial Division foe Conard on April 23, then competed against some of the best in the state at a very windy O’Grady Relays in Bethel on April 27.

“I was very pleased with the performance against Conard. We had athletes competing at the right level and it was a good win,” coach Connor Green said.

Kate Kemnitz ran the 400m for the first time this season, finished second and qualified for both the CCC and Class LL state meets with a time of 1:03.30.

“Kate is firing on all cylinders and has been having a great season,” Green said. “She is highly motivated to keep getting faster and faster as her senior year progresses.”

Lauren Verrilli ran the 3200m for the first time this season. Not only did Verrilli come in second, but she did so with a personal record time of 12:13.38. Verrilli qualified for both the CCC and Class LL state meets.

“Lauren has been doing a great job in her first outdoor season,” Green said. “She is a fierce competitor who hates settling for anything that wasn’t her best effort.”

Jacqueline Izzo was first in the 1600m with a personal record time of 5:38.50 that qualified her for the Class LL meet. Livvy Pizzitola claimed first place finishes in the 100m (13.18 seconds) and 200m (27.49). Other individual first place finishers for Southington were Anny Moquete in the 800m (2:35.47); Sydney Garrison in the high jump (5’4”); Alexandra Padden in the shot put (27’3.5”); Sara Lafontaine in the discus (70’10”); and Alijah Vega in the javelin (98’3”).

The Knights also swept all three relays. The 4x100m relay (51.03) was made up of Pizzitola, Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski and Natalie Verderame. The 4x400m relay (4:20.19) was made up of Kemnitz, Meghan Sheline, Megan Wadman and Verderame. The 4x800m relay (11:29.11) was made up of Kailey Schmarr, Wadman, Sheline and Amanda Perkowski.

O’Grady Relays

APRIL 27—Unseasonably cool, windy and wet weather greeted the Knights at Bethel High School, but they still did well.

Trinity Cardillo finished first in the shot put relay with a personal best throw of 39’7”. She also took first in the javelin relay with a throw of 101’1”. The 1600m sprint medley team of Pizzitola, Przybylski, Verderame and Kemnitz finished second in 4:22.41. Southington finished fifth as a team at the meet.

Up next: Southington hosted Farmington on Tuesday in a CCC West Region dual meet.

