Girls tennis splits the week

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Southington girls tennis team began this past week with a 7-0 win over New Britain on April 23 at New Britain High School. On April 24, the Lady Knights lost for the first time this season, 4-3 to the Farmington Indians at Farmington High School. Southington is 6-1 this season.

Abby Murphy, Joelle Stublarec, Chantelle Gimenez and Jillian Watson swept singles against New Britain. Murphy (6-0, 6-0), Stublarec (6-4, 6-2) and Watson (6-4, 6-4) won their matches in straight sets. Gimenez needed a third set super tiebreaker to edge Jennifer Ketkeoasmy, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7.

“Chantelle was down 1-4 in the second set after dropping the first set,” coach Robin Thompson said. “She rallied back to win six of the next seven games to win the second set 7-5.”

Gimenez outlasted Ketkeoasmy in the super tiebreaker and won her match, which took about two hours.

Southington also swept doubles against New Britain. Kate Hardy and Isa Miani won, 6-3, 7-6(3); Gianna Wadowski and Avery Korp, 6-0, 6-1; and Riley Tindall and Ali Bruce won, 6-0, 4-6, 10-7. The Knights were able to win all three tiebreakers they played in against the Golden Hurricanes.

In the Farmington matchup, Murphy was the lone singles winner, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1. The No. 1 doubles team of Hardy and Miani won, 6-3, 6-3. The No. 2 doubles team of Wadowski and Korp won, 6-3, 6-4. The Farmington match was the first one of the season in the CCC West Region for the Knights.

Up next: Southington faces a busy week with matches scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Knights were at Maloney on Monday and scheduled to visit Berlin on Wednesday. On Friday, Southington hosts Tolland at 3:45 p.m. The Knights are home again Saturday against Glastonbury at 1 p.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com