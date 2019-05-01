Girls Lacrosse: Knights fight, even in loss

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls lacrosse played perhaps its best game of the season on April 23 in a 17-11 win at Farmington. The Lady Knights lost 18-10 to Brien McMahon of Norwalk at home on April 25, but they were able to take some positives away from a defeat against a strong team. Southington’s record is 6-3.

The Knights used an aggressive attack to pepper the Indian goal throughout their game on April 23. Talie Richardson led Southington with four goals, but she had plenty of help. Kate Barner and Amy Chudy each had three goals and an assist, Kayli Garcia tallied two goals and one assist, and Taylor Borla added two goals.

“Kayli Garcia has been more active in the attacking end,” coach Jill Pomposi said.

Sarah Mafale had a goal and two assists while Emma Doran rounded out the attack with a goal and an assist.

“We played very aggressive and our transition was on. We also did better on the draw controls than we had previously,” Pomposi said.

Borla had six draw controls and four ground balls while Barner added five ground balls. Richardson secured five draw controls. Mackenzie Brown made 12 saves, and Natalie Foligno helped her out on the defensive end.

“Natalie Foligno has been playing great on the defensive end,” Pomposi said.

McMahon proved to be a difficult opponent to stop on April 25. Anna Makover led the Senators with six goals while Charlotte Hussey added five goals.

“They were a strong team with multiple players as threats,” Pomposi said. “Our defensive has been strong lately, but we were overworked that game. They were always going hard to cage, didn’t give our defense much time to catch their breath.”

A positive from the eight-goal loss was Southington did score when given the chance to do so. Mafale and Richardson each scored four goals while Garcia added a goal and an assist. Borla, Doran and Barner had one goal apiece, and Chudy dished out four assists.

“When they gave us chances and open looks, we did take them and capitalized,” Pomposi said. “Our clears out from defense were much quicker and more efficient as well. We were smarter with the clock too, much better on our up a player or down a player situations due to cards.”

Another improvement for Southington has been its transition game.

“I think we did a much better job with our transition,” Pomposi said. “It is usually a strength of ours, but the previous week we sort of rushed it and had more turnovers on it. This week we were much better with that.”

Brown had nine saves on the day. Richardson recorded nine ground balls and six draw controls, Chudy had five ground balls and six draw controls, and Brooke Lynch tallied five ground balls and four draw controls.

Up next: Southington played at South Windsor on Monday. The Knights were scheduled to play at Glastonbury on Wednesday.

