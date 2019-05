Fire report for the May 3 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, April 15 to Sunday, April 21:

Monday, April 15

11:31 a.m., 1573 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

1:11 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Accident

2:18 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Passenger vehicle fire

4:10 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, April 16

9:12 a.m., 1391 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

9:30 a.m., Williams Street & Beecher Street, Power line down

10:22 a.m., 461 Rockwood Dr., CO detector activation

2:55 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out building

7:55 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

8:34 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

10:03 p.m., 1765 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building fire

Wednesday, April 17

2:01 a.m., 1765 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government

2:40 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

8:40 a.m., 119 Pattonwood Dr., Lock-in

11:57 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., Alarm system activation

1:06 p.m., West Street & Curtiss Street, Vehicle accident

8:42 p.m., 84 N. Summit St., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, April 18

7:12 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Passenger vehicle fire

11:39 a.m., 324 Loper St., Vehicle accident

12:06 p.m., 31 Riverside Dr., Overheated motor

1:27 p.m., 208 Annelise Ave., Alarm system activation

Friday, April 19

5:09 p.m., 197 Main St., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, April 20

3:42 p.m., Norton Street & Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

4:09 p.m., 31 Winter Park Rd., HazMat release investigation

8:12 p.m., 10 Brooklane Rd., CO Detector activation

Sunday, April 21