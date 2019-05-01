Dining listings for the May 3 edition

FRIDAY, MAY 3

BRISTOL

FROM THE VINE WINE TASTING. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $55 imaginenation.org/winetasting, (860) 540-3190, doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org, (860) 540-3160.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

BRISTOL

UNICO PASTA SUPPER. 12 to 5 p.m. All-you-can-eat-meal includes homemade meatballs and sauce. Salad, bread, and dessert included. Raffle. Giamatti Little League Center, 335 Mix St., Bristol. $8.

SOUTHINGTON

ROBOTICS PASTA DINNER BENEFIT. 12 to 3 p.m. SHS CyberKnights robotics team will raise funds to complete the Special Guerilla Unit national monument being built in Middletown’s Veterans Memorial Park. American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 64 Main St., $10 per person.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

SOUTHINGTON

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 to 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. Cost is $7. Includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea and orange juice. Proceeds to benefit Fundación Sor Dominga Bocca, a foundation for abused and neglected girls in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Advance tickets at (860) 628-6958 or at the door.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

PLAINVILLE

FIFTH ANNUAL ‘A PLATE AT THE TABLE.’ Held by For Goodness Sake. Fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence and the formerly homeless. Live music from All Washed Up; silent auction; raffles; food and cash bar. Aqua Turf, Wagon Room, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $50. No tickets at the door. Ticket deadline May 8. www.ForGoodnessSake.org.

POUR YOUR SUPPORT FOR YMCA FUNDRAISER. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Wheeler Regional Family YMCA and West Hartford YMCA hosting a wine, beer, and spirits tasting. Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington. Tickets are available at, http://one.bidpal.net/pouryoursupport2019. francine.coleman@ghymca.org.