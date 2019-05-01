Connie J. Klanica foundation to hold ‘spikeball’ tourney on May 11

The Connie J. Klanica foundation (CJK Foundation) announced the CJK Classic spikeball tournament will be held on May 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at YMCA Camp Sloper at 1000 East St. in Southington.

In spikeball, teams of two take turns ricocheting a ball towards their opponents off of a round net on the ground. Similar to volleyball, teams aim to return the ball so their opponents cannot control it and send it back, enabling them to score. Spikeball founders describe it as a mix between volleyball and four square.

“We are pleased to host this inaugural CJK Classic spikeball tournament. Roundnet, as a sport, has become incredibly popular in the country and is a fun and fast paced game that is easy to learn,” said Tom Sienkowski, founding board member of the CJK foundation. “All are welcome to join the tournament and come as spectators. We look forward to a great day for a great cause.”

Teams of two can register for the tournament for a special discount price of $30 (normally $60). Each team is guaranteed a minimum of three games and includes gift bags and prizes for winning teams. Raffle items, food, and a DJ will also be present at the event.

All proceeds from the tournament support the CJK foundation’s mission of helping families impacted by depression and mental illness by providing assistance for individuals going for treatment and their caretakers as well as funding mental health research. The CJK foundation hopes to transform awareness into wellbeing and help the surrounding community know the resources available to them when dealing with mental health.

The CJK foundation was founded in memory of Connie Klanica who passed away almost a year ago.

To register a team visit www.connieklanicafoundation.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, to learn more visit www.connieklanicafoundation.org or contact Krissy Dorsey at Krissy@cjk-foundation.org.