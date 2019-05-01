Boys Track: Strong efforts in Conard loss

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington boys track and field put together some strong efforts in a CCC West Colonial Division dual meet against Conard on April 23 at home. Those efforts continued starting, albeit in cool, windy and wet conditions, at the O’Grady Relays on April 27 at Bethel High School.

Conard won the dual meet 86-64, but coach Dan Dachelet said he was pleased with what the team was doing. Anthony Penta was first in the long jump (20’, tied a personal record) and second in the 100m dash (11.73 seconds), but his top effort may have come in the triple jump.

Penta had been practicing the triple jump, but he did it in a meet for the first time on April 23 and finished third at 39’1.5”. It was a personal record, and it qualified Penta for the CCC meet. Dachelet said the triple jump is a tough event that requires both coordination and strength.

“That was fantastic, and he’s been having a great year across the board for us, so it’s not a surprise,” Dachelet said. “He’s gone 20 feet in the long jump, he’d had some fast 100m times as well.”

Ryan Andrews finished first in the shot put (35’6”) and discus (99’7”). Other individual first place finishers for Southington included were Ryan Slesinski in the 800m (2:02.19, personal record) and Casey Selinske in the pole vault (12’).

“Some kids are just clicking in their events,” Dachelet said.

The Knights won the 4x100m relay (45.30) behind the team of Kolby Rogers, Joseph Verderame, Penta and Trevor Porter. Southington was also first in the 4x400m relay (3:33) behind the team of Porter, Verderame, Brendan Kiyak and Slesinski.

There were several personal records set by the Knights, who are still not looking to peak until the postseason.

O’Grady Relays

The boys 1600m sprint medley of Porter, Rogers, Verderame and Slesinski finished first in 3:41.14.

Up next: Southington hosted Farmington on Tuesday in a CCC West Region dual meet. The Knights take part in the EO Smith Twilight meet on Friday, then head to the Marty Roberts Invitational at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham on Saturday. Some athletes will also take part in a steeplechase race on Saturday.

